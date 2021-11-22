Sky Cams
Feed the Hungry to host 13th annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner

Savannah Feed the Hungry will hold its 13th annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.(WTOC (custom credit))
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry will host its 13th annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

This year’s event will include live performances, health screening, opportunities to get vaccinated, a Kids Zone, several vendors, and a farmers market.

FTH says it has received thousands of turkey donations from CMS, CGM, and the Georgia Ports Authority, making this one of the biggest events ever.

The pre-show starts at 3 p.m. and the main event starts at 4 p.m. outside of Memorial Stadium (GPS: 101 John J Scott Dr, Savannah, GA 31406). Drive-through food pick-up will be available.

For more information, go to www.savannahfeedthehungry.net or call 912-436-7380.

