Feed the Hungry to host 13th annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry will host its 13th annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
This year’s event will include live performances, health screening, opportunities to get vaccinated, a Kids Zone, several vendors, and a farmers market.
FTH says it has received thousands of turkey donations from CMS, CGM, and the Georgia Ports Authority, making this one of the biggest events ever.
The pre-show starts at 3 p.m. and the main event starts at 4 p.m. outside of Memorial Stadium (GPS: 101 John J Scott Dr, Savannah, GA 31406). Drive-through food pick-up will be available.
For more information, go to www.savannahfeedthehungry.net or call 912-436-7380.
