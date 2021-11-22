Feed the Hungry to host 13th annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry will host its 13th annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

This year’s event will include live performances, health screening, opportunities to get vaccinated, a Kids Zone, several vendors, and a farmers market.

FTH says it has received thousands of turkey donations from CMS, CGM, and the Georgia Ports Authority, making this one of the biggest events ever.

The pre-show starts at 3 p.m. and the main event starts at 4 p.m. outside of Memorial Stadium (GPS: 101 John J Scott Dr, Savannah, GA 31406). Drive-through food pick-up will be available.

For more information, go to www.savannahfeedthehungry.net or call 912-436-7380.

