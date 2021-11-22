Sky Cams
Ga. lawmakers pass GOP-friendly congressional redistricting plan

Georgia Capitol
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are giving final passage to a congressional redistricting plan that’s likely to increase by one the number of Republicans that the state sends to Congress.

The state House voted 96-68 on Monday to pass the plan, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

Republicans would be favored in nine of Georgia’s 14 districts, up from the eight they hold now.

The plan makes suburban Atlanta’s 6th Congressional District much more Republican by drawing it northward into Forsyth, Cherokee and Dawson counties.

Democratic U.S. Rep Lucy McBath currently holds the 6th District seat in suburban parts of Atlanta.

Democratic lawyer Marc Elias tweeted Saturday that if the congressional plan is enacted “Georgia will be sued.”

Lawmakers have been focusing on redrawing congressional maps after finishing their work on Legislature redistricting.

They must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade to equalize populations following the U.S. Census.

Georgia lawmakers on Nov. 3 began a special session to redraw congressional, state Senate and state House districts.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

