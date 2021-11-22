Sky Cams
Gilliard & Co. With Love Project

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - November is National Adoption Month and there are lots of children in the foster care system. However, a special program in Savannah wants to make sure every kid has a special holiday.

Whitney Lam Gilliard, CEO and founder of Gilliard & Company, joined us on Morning Break to talk more about the With Love Program and her advocacy in foster care.

BizPitch Competition
Meet winners of SCORE Savannah’s BizPitch Competition
