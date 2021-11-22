Holiday meal for soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another group donating Thanksgiving meals is the 3rd Infantry Division at Hunter Army Airfield.

Soldiers who work in the dining hall spent time decorating the space to make it feel like home.

Army members and their families are invited to come, eat, and spend time with one another.

The dining hall was recognized earlier this year as the second-best dining facility in the Army.

Head chef says that they take great pride in this event.

“For 92 golf and food service specialists, this is our Superbowl. We really look forward to this day, we plan for this day months in advance. This is where we can really shine and show our craft and do it for the Soldiers. A lot of these guys - you know we’re not overseas - we’re still obviously here in Savannah so it’s not as bad but these guys don’t usually get to go home. We have soldiers that just came from training, and they are brand new to our unit and they don’t have the vacation days to go home yet and this is their Thanksgiving so I take a lot of pride in making sure that they are eating well, get a taste of home, and also feel comfortable doing it,” Warrior Restaurant manager Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Smith said.

If you would like to receive a meal, there is another opportunity on Wednesday. Soldiers will be at Spartan Dining Facility on Fort Stewart at noon.

