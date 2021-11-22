Humane Society for Greater Savannah looking for Thanksgiving foster homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and the Humane Society for Greater Savannah is hoping some of their animals can be a part of your holiday celebration.

About 60 animals at the Humane Society are part of the shelter’s annual “Thankful Fur A Home” program this year. The idea is that these animals can spend the holiday with a foster family and maybe get some turkey too.

They say whether or not you can adopt, you are more than welcome to sign up and be a part of the program. If you’re interested in fostering a dog and you already have a dog at home, a meet and greet is required.

All supplies will be provided by the shelter.

Pick up is Tuesday, Nov. 23 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (If you require a meet & greet, they must be done before 5 p.m.)

Drop off is Friday, Nov. 26 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Drop off date can be flexible.)

At last check, about 20 foster families had already signed up.

If you’re interested, there’s still time. Email Nina Schulze at nschulze@humanesocietysav.org to sign up. Upon sign up you will be asked to answer a set of questions so our adoption team can help you find the best fit for your family.

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is located at 7215 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA 31406.

