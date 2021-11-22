Jurors hear closing arguments in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The jury in the trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery heard closing arguments in the case Monday.

Jurors heard from more than 20 witnesses, as well as defendant Travis McMichael over the course of the trial.

Closing arguments are the opportunity for both the prosecution and defense to wrap up everything the jury has heard over 11 days. The lawyers make their case for why it all proves either the innocence or guilt of the three defendants.

Closing arguments are underway in the #McMichaelBryanTrial. The state spent about an hour making their initial argument, defense team for #TravisMcMichael up next pic.twitter.com/cKPLGwSxFL — WTOC Sean Evans (@WTOCSeanEvans) November 22, 2021

The prosecution got the first chance to talk to the jury about what they’ve dubbed the “driveway decisions” and assumptions that led to the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery last February. The lead prosecutor asked jurors to “put on their critical thinking caps” when considering the evidence.

She said nothing they’ve heard and seen supports the defenses’ arguments of self defense or that the three defendants were justified in chasing Arbery. Defense attorney Jason Shefield argued it was well within reason for the men to try to catch Arbery.

“It was reasonable to conclude, that based on what his dad said, he just came running in his house, ‘the guy is back who’s broken in,’ to come outside and look and see Mr. Albenze who he knows, who he’s talked with, who he’s shared thoughts and feelings about the person breaking in the house is now saying ‘go that way,’ the guy is back, to get in his car and go,” Sheffield said.

“Remember what Greg McMichael said? ‘Did this guy break into this house today? I don’t know. But hey, law enforcement officers, I’m sure he must have committed some crime today, so why don’t you go and figure out what crime it was that he must have committed today?’ Why do they think he must have committed something? Because he was running down the street,” said lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.