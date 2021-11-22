Kemp offers suggestions on addressing supply-chain woes

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday joined other governors in launching Operation Open Roads aimed at proposing ways to address global supply-chain issues.

Kemp also convened public and private-sector partners at the state Capitol for a roundtable discussion that highlighted the matter.

After hearing from the experts, Kemp outlined the following suggestions for the federal government:

Prioritize the implementation of and work with states to execute an adjustment of federal guidelines to lower the eligibility age for commercial drivers licenses from 21 to 18.

Eliminate or suspend certain taxes that Kemp says “create financial disincentives” – for example, the 12 percent excise tax on new truck purchases.

Suspend the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Work with experts in the private sector.

Governors from the following states joined Georgia in the Operation Open Roads initiative: Tennessee, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

