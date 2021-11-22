Sky Cams
LIST: Where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this week in Savannah

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local organizations are holding events this week to help make sure no one goes hungry and everyone gets a hot meal this Thanksgiving.

The following is a list of events where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal around Savannah:

-13th Annual Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving Dinner “Hope on a Plate”

Come out and enjoy live entertainment, health screenings, drive-through food event, kids zone, vendors, fresh market.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 23 - pre-show starts at 3 p.m., main event starts at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Memorial Stadium (101 John J Scott Dr, Savannah, GA 31406)

Free and open to the public

-Union Mission to Serve 300 Thanksgiving Meals to those in Need

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Union Mission’s administrative office (125 Fahm Street)

Free and open to the public

-Solomon Temple Church of God in Christ, concerned citizens of West Savannah, & Weeping Time Coalition holding free hot meal giveaway

Stop by for a free hot meal, fellowship and entertainment. They are looking to pass out between 125 to 200 meals. First come, first served. One meal per person.

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Solomon Temple Church Of God In Christ - 2005 Augusta Avenue.

Free and open to the public

***Please check back for updates, we’ll be adding events as they are received. If you have an event that you would like added to our list, please email the info to newsrelease@wtoc.com.

