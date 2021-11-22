Sky Cams
LIVE: Closing arguments to begin in Arbery murder trial

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of three men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Monday in Brunswick, Ga.

You can watch the live stream below. WARNING: Graphic content is expected to be shown or heard during the trial

Link to more coverage >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case

