McMaster lights state Christmas tree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - With the flip of a switch Sunday night, Gov. Henry McMaster kicked off the holiday season at the State House.

The governor turned on the lights for the state Christmas tree at the end of the 55th annual Carolighting Ceremony.

The event included singing, a Christmas-story themed program and brief remarks from the governor.

“We in South Carolina have many reasons to be joyful, thankful, and happy, and the most precious of all will be told tonight in the Christmas story,” McMaster said.

The Garden Club of South Carolina and the Columbia Garden Club spent weeks decorating the 35-foot tree in front of the State House.

It features 900 ornaments and 13-thousand lights.

The tree is a sheared Concolor Fir from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland. Greer-based TimberTech again volunteered to bring the tree to Columbia.

