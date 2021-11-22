Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

McMaster lights state Christmas tree

Gov. Henry McMaster lit the state Christmas Tree at the 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting...
Gov. Henry McMaster lit the state Christmas Tree at the 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting Sunday night in Columbia. The tree, a 35-foot sheared Concolor Fir, came from the Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - With the flip of a switch Sunday night, Gov. Henry McMaster kicked off the holiday season at the State House.

The governor turned on the lights for the state Christmas tree at the end of the 55th annual Carolighting Ceremony.

The event included singing, a Christmas-story themed program and brief remarks from the governor.

“We in South Carolina have many reasons to be joyful, thankful, and happy, and the most precious of all will be told tonight in the Christmas story,” McMaster said.

The Garden Club of South Carolina and the Columbia Garden Club spent weeks decorating the 35-foot tree in front of the State House.

It features 900 ornaments and 13-thousand lights.

The tree is a sheared Concolor Fir from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland. Greer-based TimberTech again volunteered to bring the tree to Columbia.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Leilani Tenen
‘After the rain, there’s a chance of a rainbow’, 16-year-old celebrates delayed Quinceañera
Forensic pathologist describes Ahmaud Arbery's wounds and final moments at trial
Closing arguments set to begin in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial next week
Richmond Hill to host 25th annual Christmas parade
Richmond Hill to host 25th annual Christmas parade
A grandfather in Virginia has gone to great pains to create a dazzling light show.
Grandfather’s holiday display boasts 1.5 million lights - all for his granddaughter

Latest News

Forensic pathologist describes Ahmaud Arbery's wounds and final moments at trial
Closing arguments set to begin Monday in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Savannah Feed the Hungry will hold its 13th annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner on Tuesday, Nov....
Feed the Hungry to host 13th annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner
CCPD investigating after 2 injured in shooting on Chevis Rd.
Christmas Made in the South wraps up three-day festival
‘Christmas Made in the South’ wraps up three-day festival