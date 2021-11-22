MLK Boulevard, Montgomery Street lane closures due to gas leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A gas leak has caused lane closures on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Montgomery Street in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, construction workers damaged a large, 6-inch main, requiring additional gas crews to cap the leak.

The road closures remain in effect in the northbound lanes of MLK Boulevard and Montgomery Street between West Anderson and 33rd streets as of Monday evening.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.