MONDAY | Foggy morning ahead of a strong cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s foggy this morning with area of low visibility; especially south of the Altamaha River and across the Savannah and Lowcountry. Areas of dense fog are possible through the morning commute; lifting after 8 a.m. or so gradually.

A partly, to mostly, cloudy sky is in the forecast after the fog lifts. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. A couple of showers are possible; mainly west of I-95 this morning followed by a grater shot at spotty rain this evening around the Savannah Metro.

COLDEST WEATHER OF THE SEASON FILTERS IN TONIGHT -

Much colder, drier weather filters in tonight. We’ll wake up to 30s and lower 40s with a brisk wind Tuesday morning; only top-out in the low to mid-50s Tuesday afternoon with a gusty breeze and sunny sky. Temperatures plummet into the 40s by dinner-time Tuesday and a widespread light freeze is likely Wednesday morning.

The forecast remains cool through Thanksgiving Day followed by another cold front and slight rain chance Friday and a chilly Holiday weekend in the forecast.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

