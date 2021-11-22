Savannah Police investigating weekend shooting on Waters Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. on Waters Avenue.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Waters Avenue for a reported shooting. Police say an adult female was located with a non-life threatening injury.

According to police, preliminary information indicates a fight between individuals resulted in the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

