Savannah Police investigating weekend shooting on Waters Avenue
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. on Waters Avenue.
Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Waters Avenue for a reported shooting. Police say an adult female was located with a non-life threatening injury.
According to police, preliminary information indicates a fight between individuals resulted in the shooting.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
