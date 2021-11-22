Thanksgiving extras given to more than 200 families at weekly food drop

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - With Thanksgiving this week, several organizations are giving meals to families in need.

In Statesboro, two groups teamed-up to brighten the holidays for more than 200 families.

This marks the ninth year that Christian Social Ministries has teamed with the hospital auxiliary of East Georgia Regional Med Center to add Thanksgiving extras to the weekly food drop.

People pulled through the parking lot just like they do on Monday mornings to get food. The extra bag of food they received had Thanksgiving extras like a voucher for a turkey or ham.

Director John Long says they’ve seen more demand for help during the pandemic. But he says people now face financial challenges beyond their health from covid.

“Between gas prices and food prices, everything in the inflation that we’ve seen - this is huge. It’s a great factor for a lot of people’s Thanksgiving holiday,” Long said.

Hospital volunteers loaded the bags on Friday. Today, a different team loaded them in cars and prayed with any who asked for it.

Long says it’s little things like this that go a long way.

