WWII hero & former St. John Baptist Pastor Matthew Southhall Brown Sr. dies

Rev. Brown was 99 years old
Rev. Matthew Southhall Brown
Rev. Matthew Southhall Brown(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to family, Reverend Matthew Southhall Brown Sr, who spent 35 years leading St. John Baptist Church passed away Sunday.

Rev. Brown was much more than a pastor, he was also a true American hero as he became one of the first black soldiers to fight in World War II.

One of many victories Brown won. He also earned many awards and commendations for his service including: WW II Victory Medal, American Theater Ribbon, EAMET Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

When Brown came home from the war, he proudly joined another army - fighting for equal rights during the Civil Rights movement. He followed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Then, a federal judge appointed him to lead an integration committee that worked to integrate schools.

Brown passed away at the age of 99.

