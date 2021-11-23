Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after two vehicles, residents hit by gunfire

Police lights
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two vehicles and a residence were struck by gunfire Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they were called for reports of gunfire on Cypress Street in Shell Point. Deputies responded and found two vehicles and one residence were struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

Investigators on scene interviewed witnesses and processed evidence. Anyone who has information is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911.

