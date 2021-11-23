Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Camera set up on Hilton Head Island as bald eagle lays eggs

By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A bald eagle nest is the center of attention on Hilton Head Island.

A bald eagle has laid two eggs in the last four days. The Hilton Head Land Trust has a camera set up watching the nest, but the location of that nest is top secret.

The board member WTOC talked to says she hasn’t even seen the nest herself.

“We want to protect the owners of the property where this nest is and we also want to make sure the Eagles aren’t feeling threatened in any way,” said Robin Storey, HHI Land Trust Board Member.

She says the nests are typically in tall pines and there could be another egg laid in the next few days. Storey also explains what you’ll likely see on the live stream right now.

“They come in and do what we call nestoration. So it’s just fortifying the nest to make sure it’s ready for those eggs and our eaglets.”

She says based on general hatch times, it’s possible these little eaglets could hatch on Christmas Day as a nice little holiday gift for the island.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Play of the Week
Dozens of Black Lives Matter and Black Panther protesters gather outside the Glynn County...
Crowds gather outside Glynn Co. courthouse in support of Ahmaud Arbery’s family
Chatham Co. residents continue to deal with high water bills

Latest News

Taking Care of Business: Thanksgiving Market
Taking Care of Business: Thanksgiving Market
Camera set up on Hilton Head Island as bald eagle lays eggs
Camera set up on Hilton Head Island as bald eagle lays eggs
Deliberations begin in trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery
Deliberations begin in trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery
The city of Savannah will join Chabad of Savannah for the lighting of the Menorah this Sunday.
Menorah lighting to be held Sunday in Ellis Square