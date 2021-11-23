Camera set up on Hilton Head Island as bald eagle lays eggs

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A bald eagle nest is the center of attention on Hilton Head Island.

A bald eagle has laid two eggs in the last four days. The Hilton Head Land Trust has a camera set up watching the nest, but the location of that nest is top secret.

The board member WTOC talked to says she hasn’t even seen the nest herself.

“We want to protect the owners of the property where this nest is and we also want to make sure the Eagles aren’t feeling threatened in any way,” said Robin Storey, HHI Land Trust Board Member.

She says the nests are typically in tall pines and there could be another egg laid in the next few days. Storey also explains what you’ll likely see on the live stream right now.

“They come in and do what we call nestoration. So it’s just fortifying the nest to make sure it’s ready for those eggs and our eaglets.”

She says based on general hatch times, it’s possible these little eaglets could hatch on Christmas Day as a nice little holiday gift for the island.

