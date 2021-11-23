Construction on Statesboro’s Blue Mile continues

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses along one Statesboro street will see construction crews outside until the middle of next year. It’s part of the much-anticipated Blue Mile Project.

Construction on South Main has ramped up. Business people say they understand it will take orange barrels to transform it into the Blue Mile.

This could be a “sign of the times” until next summer. Part of Statesboro’s Blue Mile revitalization plan calls for drainage improvements to stop flooding at points along the street. Businesses along South Main have been braced for months.

“Initially, we were nervous about it. Then as the orange barrels came out, we realized it may not be as bad as we thought,” said Kyle Hunt with Three Tree Coffee.

Statesboro Police posted they’ll use the middle turn lane for traffic as crews tear up curbs and sidewalks. Hunt says they haven’t heard customers complain yet. He hopes they’ll still keep coming to shop and dine at their favorite places.

“Everybody knows what’s coming so they just see it as “how it is” for a little bit.”

The work is expected to take about eight months.

