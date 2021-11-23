Sky Cams
Deliberations begin in trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery

A general view shows the courtroom of the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and...
A general view shows the courtroom of the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)(OCTAVIO JONES | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury deliberations are now underway in the trial of the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The prosecution finished their closing arguments rebuttal, and Judge Timothy Walmsley gave the jury their instructions before deliberation began Tuesday morning.

The nearly all white jury will now decide the fate of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Roddie Bryan.

Prosecutors argue Travis McMichael chased down Arbery for five minutes without any evidence Arbery had committed a crime.

Defense attorneys claim the three suspected Arbery of burglary and were trying to make a citizen’s arrest.

Ahmaud Arbery Case

