Deliberations begin in trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury deliberations are now underway in the trial of the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The prosecution finished their closing arguments rebuttal, and Judge Timothy Walmsley gave the jury their instructions before deliberation began Tuesday morning.

The nearly all white jury will now decide the fate of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Roddie Bryan.

Prosecutors argue Travis McMichael chased down Arbery for five minutes without any evidence Arbery had committed a crime.

Defense attorneys claim the three suspected Arbery of burglary and were trying to make a citizen’s arrest.

Stick with WTOC for Breaking News Coverage as soon as a verdict has been reached.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.