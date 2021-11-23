Hilton Head Airport seeing Thanksgiving travelers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The pandemic has impacted how much people travel during the holidays the last couple of years.

It looks like things are really starting to bounce back

“These days and this whole week really stay pretty busy. Thanksgiving itself won’t be too busy because thankfully people go home and kinda relax, but it’s a stretch. It’s a sprint during this week,” said Hilton Head Airport Director Jon Rembold.

People happy to travel this holiday season and get away from their normal routines.

“It feels nice to get out finally after a long couple weeks of being inside and cooped up,” said traveler Alicia Kolton.

For some, it’s making up a vacation that had to be canceled in 2020.

“We were actually supposed to do this trip last year and then because of COVID we had to postpone it for a year so it’s so nice to be here,” said traveler Tammy Allison.

While many families dealt with that same situation, it was more than just a canceled vacation for the Allison family.

“Our 17-year-old son, now 18, was hospitalized with COVID last year and ended up having after effects from it for about two and a half months,” Allison said.

The son, Jay-R, now just happy to be in some nicer weather.

“It’s better than the four walls I usually stare at, which includes a TV, because this is actually outside and nice and it’s actually warmer than it is in Ohio because Ohio is cold,” said Jay-R Allison.

