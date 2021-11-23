Sky Cams
LIVE: State’s rebuttal will begin Arbery murder trial Tuesday morning

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of three men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Tuesday in Brunswick, Ga.

You can watch the live stream below. WARNING: Graphic content is expected to be shown or heard during the trial

