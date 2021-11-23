Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

McMaster issues executive order to combat supply chain crisis, calls on Biden

FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, in West Columbia, S.C. In his pursuit of a second full term, McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign. McMaster's third-quarter haul brings his total for the campaign so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican's campaign said Friday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster joined Operation Open Roads Monday, among other Republican Governors to combat the supply chain crisis.

McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-40 to suspend certain commercial vehicle regulations Tuesday after joining 15 other Republican Governors in Operation Open Roads.

Executive Order 2021-40 will provide transportation waivers to support and strengthen the supply chain in South Carolina.

In a joint letter, the Biden Administration is also called upon to suspend outdated federal regulations that unnecessarily require commercial driver’s license holders to be 21 years old, and lower the age to 18, so well-trained adults can work across state borders.

Biden is also called upon by Operation Open Roads to suspend the federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines for all private employees, so there are no more driver shortages. Additionally, Biden is called upon to revise any policies that deter the use of essential transportation equipment, like cars, trucks, and tractor-trailers.

The joint letter ends asking Biden to halt the attempts to raise taxes, of spending trillions more in taxpayer dollars, and growing debt. Operation Open Roads says these attempts will cause the American economy to struggle, and spur inflation, which will cause high consumer prices for American families.

The Governor’s executive order waives the enforcement of certain state and federal regulations pertaining to registration, permitting size, and hours of service for commercial vehicles and the operators.

The order also calls upon state agencies to further evaluate regulations that can provide relief to the supply chain. McMaster says this will give South Carolina’s ports and businesses additional tools to move cargo statewide.

According to the Governor’s Office, South Carolina has weathered the supply chain crisis through long-term preparation, which has kept the Charleston Port open for business.

Governor McMaster has used the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to provide training programs for high-demand career fields like truck driving.

From January to October, 283 South Carolinians received their Commercial Driver’s License through the program, according to McMaster.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Georgia State Patrol investigates fatal wreck involving pedestrian on Ogeechee Rd.
A general view shows the courtroom of the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and...
After over 5 hours of deliberations in the Arbery murder trial, jurors dismissed for the day
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Dozens of Black Lives Matter and Black Panther protesters gather outside the Glynn County...
Crowds gather outside Glynn Co. courthouse in support of Ahmaud Arbery’s family
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

Source: WTOC
Georgia State Patrol investigates fatal wreck involving pedestrian on Ogeechee Rd.
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers want suing attorney to stop talking
Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians are expected to be on the roads for the next few...
Thanksgiving traffic on S.C. roads expected to be near pre-pandemic levels
Construction on Statesboro’s Blue Mile continues
Construction on Statesboro’s Blue Mile continues