Menorah lighting to be held Sunday in Ellis Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah will join Chabad of Savannah for the lighting of the Menorah this Sunday.

The first candle will be lit at 5 p.m. in Ellis Square. It’s all to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah.

The Rabbi for the Chabad of Savannah says it’s great that they can do this in-person again. Last year, it was done virtually.

“We are so thankful that once again, we are able to come together, celebrate in-person together safely as a community,” Rabbi Zalman Refson said. “Last year when we were in the darkness of the pandemic, we didn’t know when the darkness would end. Together this year, we come together as a community and celebrate each other.”

The events leading up to the lighting of the Menorah will start at 4:30 p.m. There will be food and crafts for children.

The Rabbi says the whole community is invited.

