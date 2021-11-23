Sky Cams
Menorah lighting to be held Sunday in Ellis Square

The city of Savannah will join Chabad of Savannah for the lighting of the Menorah this Sunday.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah will join Chabad of Savannah for the lighting of the Menorah this Sunday.

The first candle will be lit at 5 p.m. in Ellis Square. It’s all to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah.

The Rabbi for the Chabad of Savannah says it’s great that they can do this in-person again. Last year, it was done virtually.

“We are so thankful that once again, we are able to come together, celebrate in-person together safely as a community,” Rabbi Zalman Refson said. “Last year when we were in the darkness of the pandemic, we didn’t know when the darkness would end. Together this year, we come together as a community and celebrate each other.”

The events leading up to the lighting of the Menorah will start at 4:30 p.m. There will be food and crafts for children.

The Rabbi says the whole community is invited.

