Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Phone scammers try to trick Ga. drivers out of ID details, money

Steering wheel
Steering wheel(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services is warning about a phone scam that asks people to provide their driver’s license details and pay a fee to reinstate their license.

The caller claims to be from the Department of Driver Services. Instead, the call is part of a common voice phishing scam designed to steal personal information and money.

MORE | Ga., S.C. troopers will be on roads as travel roars back with holiday

DDS employees do not contact customers to ask for personal or confidential information such as driver’s license or Social Security numbers via telephone, email or text.

Anyone who gets one of these calls should consider it a scam to steal your identity. 

When the agency calls or emails customers, it is a return phone call based on action initiated by the customer such as a request to speak to a licensing agent or an email confirmation from utilizing online services.

Customers can quickly verify the status of their license on the DDS website at this secure link https://dds.drives.ga.gov/_/by.

Voice and computer phishing scammers use tactics to trick victims into handing over their personal or financial information. They usually try to scare people by saying there’s a looming expiration date, legal matter or unpaid fee that can have dire consequences.

Visit www.dds.georgia.gov for compete licensing and testing information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Georgia State Patrol investigates fatal wreck involving pedestrian on Ogeechee Rd.
A general view shows the courtroom of the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and...
After over 5 hours of deliberations in the Arbery murder trial, jurors dismissed for the day
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Dozens of Black Lives Matter and Black Panther protesters gather outside the Glynn County...
Crowds gather outside Glynn Co. courthouse in support of Ahmaud Arbery’s family
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

Source: WTOC
Georgia State Patrol investigates fatal wreck involving pedestrian on Ogeechee Rd.
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers want suing attorney to stop talking
Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians are expected to be on the roads for the next few...
Thanksgiving traffic on S.C. roads expected to be near pre-pandemic levels
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
McMaster issues executive order to combat supply chain crisis, calls on Biden
Construction on Statesboro’s Blue Mile continues
Construction on Statesboro’s Blue Mile continues