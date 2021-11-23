Sky Cams
Publix, Winn-Dixie limit some Thanksgiving items

Holiday roasted turkey
Holiday roasted turkey(Getty Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials say Publix and Winn-Dixie are placing limits on some items due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

Publix operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, including several in the CSRA.

Winn-Dixie has stores in five Southern states, including Georgia.

Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of key Thanksgiving items including canned cranberry sauce, pie filling, jarred gravy, cream cheese and bacon. Winn-Dixie is limiting turkeys to one per customer.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

