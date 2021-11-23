SFD offers holiday fire safety tips
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department says most home fires are preventable. There have been just two house or business fires since the holiday season began on Nov. 15 – a refrigerator fire on Adair Street and a fire at a buffet restaurant on Eisenhower Drive.
Savannah Fire advises you address the following potential fire hazards inside your home and workplace to stay fire safe during the holiday season:
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS
- More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles
- Many decoration fires occur when decor is too close to a heat source
- Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed
- Turn off all light strings and electrical decorations before leaving home or going to bed
- Use decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant
- Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn
- Read manufacturer’s guidelines. Some lights are not meant for both indoor and outdoor use
- Replace lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.
HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING
- Test smoke alarms and share your home fire escape plan with guests
- Keep children and pets away from lit candles
- Keep matches and lighters up high, in a locked cabinet, and away from children
- Smoke outside. Use large deep ashtrays. Wet cigarette butts before disposing in non-flammable containers
HOLIDAY COOKING
- Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries
- Clean up food and grease spills before using the stove top
- Stay in the kitchen when food is cooking
- Keep curtains, paper products, wooden utensils and kitchen towels away from the stove
- Don’t sit groceries on the stovetop
- When food is on the stove, keep pot handles facing inward
- Grease smokes before it burns. When frying, turn off the burner if the grease gets smoky
- Use turkey fryers on a flat surface outdoors, at least 10 feet away from structures and anything flammable. Completely thaw and dry your turkey before frying.
- Don’t leave the house while the food is baking. Set timers and frequently check it
- Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove. Don’t hold babies while tending to food in the oven or on the stovetop
- Prevent burns. Keep away from hot food, liquids and steam
- Keep knives and electrical appliance cords out of the reach of children.
- Keep the kitchen and dining room floor clear of spills, toys, bags, pets and children to avoid tripping while handling hot food
- Never cook while sleepy or intoxicated
