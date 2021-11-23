SFD offers holiday fire safety tips

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department says most home fires are preventable. There have been just two house or business fires since the holiday season began on Nov. 15 – a refrigerator fire on Adair Street and a fire at a buffet restaurant on Eisenhower Drive.

Savannah Fire advises you address the following potential fire hazards inside your home and workplace to stay fire safe during the holiday season:

HOLIDAY DECORATIONS

More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles

Many decoration fires occur when decor is too close to a heat source

Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed

Turn off all light strings and electrical decorations before leaving home or going to bed

Use decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant

Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn

Read manufacturer’s guidelines. Some lights are not meant for both indoor and outdoor use

Replace lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING

Test smoke alarms and share your home fire escape plan with guests

Keep children and pets away from lit candles

Keep matches and lighters up high, in a locked cabinet, and away from children

Smoke outside. Use large deep ashtrays. Wet cigarette butts before disposing in non-flammable containers

HOLIDAY COOKING

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries

Clean up food and grease spills before using the stove top

Stay in the kitchen when food is cooking

Keep curtains, paper products, wooden utensils and kitchen towels away from the stove

Don’t sit groceries on the stovetop

When food is on the stove, keep pot handles facing inward

Grease smokes before it burns. When frying, turn off the burner if the grease gets smoky

Use turkey fryers on a flat surface outdoors, at least 10 feet away from structures and anything flammable. Completely thaw and dry your turkey before frying.

Don’t leave the house while the food is baking. Set timers and frequently check it

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove. Don’t hold babies while tending to food in the oven or on the stovetop

Prevent burns. Keep away from hot food, liquids and steam

Keep knives and electrical appliance cords out of the reach of children.

Keep the kitchen and dining room floor clear of spills, toys, bags, pets and children to avoid tripping while handling hot food

Never cook while sleepy or intoxicated

