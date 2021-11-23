Sky Cams
SFD offers holiday fire safety tips

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries, according to Savannah Fire.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department says most home fires are preventable. There have been just two house or business fires since the holiday season began on Nov. 15 – a refrigerator fire on Adair Street and a fire at a buffet restaurant on Eisenhower Drive.

Savannah Fire advises you address the following potential fire hazards inside your home and workplace to stay fire safe during the holiday season:

HOLIDAY DECORATIONS

  • More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles
  • Many decoration fires occur when decor is too close to a heat source
  • Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed
  • Turn off all light strings and electrical decorations before leaving home or going to bed
  • Use decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant
  • Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn
  • Read manufacturer’s guidelines. Some lights are not meant for both indoor and outdoor use
  • Replace lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING

  • Test smoke alarms and share your home fire escape plan with guests
  • Keep children and pets away from lit candles
  • Keep matches and lighters up high, in a locked cabinet, and away from children
  • Smoke outside. Use large deep ashtrays. Wet cigarette butts before disposing in non-flammable containers

HOLIDAY COOKING

  • Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries
  • Clean up food and grease spills before using the stove top
  • Stay in the kitchen when food is cooking
  • Keep curtains, paper products, wooden utensils and kitchen towels away from the stove
  • Don’t sit groceries on the stovetop
  • When food is on the stove, keep pot handles facing inward
  • Grease smokes before it burns. When frying, turn off the burner if the grease gets smoky
  • Use turkey fryers on a flat surface outdoors, at least 10 feet away from structures and anything flammable. Completely thaw and dry your turkey before frying.
  • Don’t leave the house while the food is baking. Set timers and frequently check it
  • Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove. Don’t hold babies while tending to food in the oven or on the stovetop
  • Prevent burns. Keep away from hot food, liquids and steam
  • Keep knives and electrical appliance cords out of the reach of children.
  • Keep the kitchen and dining room floor clear of spills, toys, bags, pets and children to avoid tripping while handling hot food
  • Never cook while sleepy or intoxicated

