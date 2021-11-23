Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Taking Care of Business: Thanksgiving Market

A Thanksgiving week tradition returns to Statesboro Tuesday night, to the delight of plenty of...
A Thanksgiving week tradition returns to Statesboro Tuesday night, to the delight of plenty of vendors and visitors.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving week tradition returns to Statesboro Tuesday night, to the delight of plenty of vendors and visitors.

People appreciate having the Main Street Farmer’s Market this year after doing without in 2020.

The Saturday morning Farmers Market returned in June after the pandemic forced them to cancel the entire 2020 season. The weekly market gives local small businesses the chance to sell fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and dairy as well as everything from bakery goods to flowers to honey and more. The Shop by Lantern market wraps up the season and has people already looking forward to next Spring.

Tuesday night is potentially the last market here on East Main. In the Spring, it’s scheduled to move into this new covered venue behind the Statesboro Welcome Center a few blocks away.

Things open up here at 6 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Play of the Week
Dozens of Black Lives Matter and Black Panther protesters gather outside the Glynn County...
Crowds gather outside Glynn Co. courthouse in support of Ahmaud Arbery’s family
Chatham Co. residents continue to deal with high water bills

Latest News

Taking Care of Business: Dolen’s BBQ
Taking Care of Business: Dolen’s BBQ
The uncertainties in the business world these days can keep some people from expanding a...
Taking Care of Business: Dolan’s BBQ
Taking Care of Business: Rahn Farms
Taking Care of Business: Rahn Farms
Rahn Farms, Springfield
Taking Care of Business: Rahn Farms