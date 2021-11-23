Taking Care of Business: Thanksgiving Market

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving week tradition returns to Statesboro Tuesday night, to the delight of plenty of vendors and visitors.

People appreciate having the Main Street Farmer’s Market this year after doing without in 2020.

The Saturday morning Farmers Market returned in June after the pandemic forced them to cancel the entire 2020 season. The weekly market gives local small businesses the chance to sell fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and dairy as well as everything from bakery goods to flowers to honey and more. The Shop by Lantern market wraps up the season and has people already looking forward to next Spring.

Tuesday night is potentially the last market here on East Main. In the Spring, it’s scheduled to move into this new covered venue behind the Statesboro Welcome Center a few blocks away.

Things open up here at 6 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

