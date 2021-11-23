TUESDAY | A cold, breezy and mostly sunny day is in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We’re waking up to much colder temperatures around the area; generally in the mid and upper 30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s along the I-95 corridor and mid-40s to 50 at the islands and beaches. Though, it feel 5° to 10° degrees colder when the wind blows.

Dress in layers this morning. The winds will continue to make it feel colder than the actual air temperature through the day.

Under a sunny sky, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s at noon; peaking in the low to mid-50s in most spots between 1 and 3 p.m. Temperatures tumble back into the 40s during the evening commute and some will be in the 30s by 11 p.m.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day - A widespread light freeze and frost is likely before 9 a.m. This would be the first freeze of the season. Temperatures re-bound into the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday afternoon, under lots of sunshine. Wednesday evening temperatures cool, quickly, back through the 50s and into the 40s by 7 or 8 p.m. in Savannah.

Frost is likely, again, Thanksgiving morning followed by a milder and mostly sunny Turkey day afternoon.

Another front sweeps through Black Friday with only a slight chance of rain and another push of chilly air to follow, this weekend.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

