Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Unidentified body found during search for missing UofSC student

FILE PHOTO: Columbia police investigating suspicious death
FILE PHOTO: Columbia police investigating suspicious death(Columbia Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has reported that an unidentified body was found during the search for a missing UofSC student in a quarry near Rosewood Drive not far from the Olympia-Granby area.

Officers said they did a canvas on Sunday but did a deeper canvas on Monday afternoon, that’s when officials found a body.

The family of Michael Keen is on-scene with CPD and CPD’s victim services. There has been no update on whether or not the body found is the body of Michael Keen.

Keen’s father last heard from him Sunday after walking home from J’s Corner Restaurant and Bar.

Police say they are working with SLED, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Last year, the body of a missing UofSC student, Sam Laundon was found in the quarry.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Play of the Week
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Chatham Co. residents continue to deal with high water bills

Latest News

LIST: Where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this week in Savannah
Outside of Memorial Stadium during a previous community drive-thru food distribution event.
Feed the Hungry hosting 13th annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner
Tybee Island expecting heavy tourism for the holidays
Tybee Island expecting heavy tourism for the holidays
MLK Boulevard, Montgomery Street lane closures due to gas leak