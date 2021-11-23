Unidentified body found during search for missing UofSC student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has reported that an unidentified body was found during the search for a missing UofSC student in a quarry near Rosewood Drive not far from the Olympia-Granby area.

Officers said they did a canvas on Sunday but did a deeper canvas on Monday afternoon, that’s when officials found a body.

The family of Michael Keen is on-scene with CPD and CPD’s victim services. There has been no update on whether or not the body found is the body of Michael Keen.

Keen’s father last heard from him Sunday after walking home from J’s Corner Restaurant and Bar.

Police say they are working with SLED, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Last year, the body of a missing UofSC student, Sam Laundon was found in the quarry.

