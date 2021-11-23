Unity Walk set for Nov. 27 at Savannah’s Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While you are spending time with your family this holiday weekend, take the opportunity to come together with your community as well.

That is the goal of Dr. Ray Rudolph, who is organizing a Unity Walk at Daffin Park this Saturday, Nov. 27. It’s an event for anyone yearning for unity at this time.

Dr. Rudolph joined us on Morning Break to tell us all about this weekend’s event.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.