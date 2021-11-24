Sky Cams
Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers want suing attorney to stop talking

Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A judge in South Carolina denied bond for attorney Alex Murdaugh on the second set of charges he has faced since finding his wife and son dead last June. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool)(Lewis M. Levine | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh want a judge to stop a lawyer suing him from publicly speaking about the massive legal entanglement Murdaugh finds himself in and recommend a panel that disciplines attorneys look into the matter.

The request says attorney Eric Bland broke ethics rules when he suggested Murdaugh’s attorneys can’t be successful in defending him because they can’t call in favors with judges or prosecutors.

The motion also indirectly compared Murdaugh to two infamous South Carolina serial killers.

Bland issued a statement saying Murdaugh’s attorneys were trying to deflect from their client’s massive legal problems. Bland represents the family of Murdaugh’s housekeeper who sued after after failing to get $3 million in insurance settlements from her death.

