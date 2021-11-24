Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deer breaks into Tennessee elementary school, gets stuck inside

By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) – A deer made an unannounced visit to a school in Tennessee this week. The buck crashed through an emergency exit at Westside Elementary and got stuck inside.

“When I walked in the school they said, ‘He’s really cute,’ and I said, ‘What do you mean, he?’ Thinking it was a doe, a female deer, and not a buck. Once I found out it was a buck and I saw it in the classroom, I was like, ‘This is gonna be hard,’” said Kaleb Stratton with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Stratton was called in to escort the unwanted and unharmed classmate back to the wild.

The deer probably didn’t show to the school to learn, and instead, most likely went crashing into the classroom in hot pursuit of a girlfriend since it’s mating season.

“They’re just running crazy,” Stratton explained. “It’s not just in Roberston County, it’s all over the state of Tennessee.”

The buck knocked over a few tables and chairs, but he was not injured.

He was later lured outside the building before he ran back into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Georgia State Patrol investigates fatal wreck involving pedestrian on Ogeechee Rd.
A general view shows the courtroom of the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and...
After over 5 hours of deliberations in the Arbery murder trial, jurors dismissed for the day
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Dozens of Black Lives Matter and Black Panther protesters gather outside the Glynn County...
Crowds gather outside Glynn Co. courthouse in support of Ahmaud Arbery’s family
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: No apparent disruption from vaccine mandate
Glynn County Courthouse
Jury begins 2nd day of deliberations in Arbery murder trial
The DART spacecraft, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, lifted off from Vandenberg...
NASA launches spacecraft to test asteroid defense concept
The most wonderful time of the year has arrived in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Your 2021 Guide to Holiday Events in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry