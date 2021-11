SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is this week but it’s never too early to get in the Christmas spirit.

The First Bryan Baptist Church invites the community to kick off the holiday season Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the Christmas in Yamacraw event.

Pastor Christopher Pittman joined us on Morning break with a preview of the event.

Today is the day!! Come out and join us this evening! This magnificent event will feature special guests, music,... Posted by Historic First Bryan Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.