3 shot, home riddled with bullets in overnight gun violence in Vidalia

(source: WTOC)
(source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police are investigating two separate shootings incidents from overnight.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, officers responded to Northeast Main Street Tuesday night around 9:40 p.m. in reference to an individual with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police say they found a 20-year-old male injured at the scene. They were then told that two other individuals, a 19-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, were already at the hospital with gunshot wounds. All three victims are currently in stable condition.

Following that call, officers responded to another scene just after 12:30 a.m. where they found more than 20 bullets had been fired into a home on Mount Vernon Road. According to the report, the residents were asleep at the time the shots were fired and they were not injured.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123.

