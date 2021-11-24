Sky Cams
Jury to begin 2nd day of deliberations in Arbery murder trial

Glynn County Courthouse
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The second day of jury deliberations in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial will begin Wednesday morning. More demonstrations are also expected outside the courthouse.

On Tuesday, the judge moved the jury into a different room inside the courthouse so they couldn’t hear any demonstrations outside.

The jury adjourned Tuesday night after deliberating for more than six hours without reaching a verdict.

If a verdict is not reached before Thanksgiving, we’re told the jury could be brought back Friday, and possibly even Saturday, after taking Thanksgiving Day off. It’s up to the jury to decide how long they deliberate on any given day.

If convicted, the three defendants, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Roddie Bryan, could face life in prison.

WTOC will resume streaming live from the courtroom once a verdict has been reached.

As the jury deliberates, you can read all of our past stories on the trial and the case at wtoc.com by clicking the link below.

Ahmaud Arbery Case

