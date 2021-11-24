Meet winners of SCORE Savannah’s BizPitch 2021 competition, part 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday we met the third and final winner of SCORE Savannah’s BizPitch 2021 competition, which is Savannah’s local version of the Shark Tank TV show with entrepreneurs pitching ideas for local businesses.

GeorgAnna Wiley did not pitch a startup, but was looking to expand her Rebirth Women’s Health service, which blends natural care into primary care and gynecology and targets the under-served and women who are dealing with sexual trauma, which Wiley says is one in three women.

Wiley will use the $10,000 in cash and SCORE services she won at BizPitch to take her existing business to a new level in the new year.

“I have been doing women’s health for over 20 years and it’s just a revolving door of women who have a lot of trauma, nobody’s asking about it, they have a lot of pain and phantom issues that’s related to it, mental health, and they don’t go to anyone for it. So, as gynecology providers, everyone tells us everything, so it’s a great opportunity to catch these women and help them and provide sensitive care, help the same and all the yuck that comes with histories of trauma,” said GeorgAnna Wiley, Founder of Rebirth Women’s Health.

“A real problem, a real problem with women suffering with embarrassment and shame and not going to get medical care that can address not just their physical situation but spiritual and psychological as well,” said Michael Siegel, Chapter Chair, SCORE Savannah.

“My pitch was opening a medical practice that focuses on marginalized and under-served women and those dissatisfied with mainstream medicine. Georgia has a huge problem with lack of access, uninsured. We’re always bottom rung, neck-to-neck with Alabama on all of the heath indicators. And so, I really wanted to address that. A lot of women, if they don’t have insurance, there’s nowhere that will see them other than the health department,” Wiley explained.

“She was passionate. Her commitment to this was so apparent and she was straightforward and she had data and she also had heart,” Siegel said.

