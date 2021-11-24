Ogeechee Rd. closed near Buckhalter Rd. as Georgia State Patrol investigates fatal wreck involving pedestrian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

GSP says officers were called to the scene by a witness. The witness told GSP a yellow sports car hit a pedestrian, stopped for a second, and then fled the scene.

GSP says the pedestrian died at the scene. They are asking businesses in the area for surveillance footage to help identify the make and model of the vehicle.

GSP says the victim is a male but their name has not been released at this time.

All lanes of Ogeechee Road are currently closed near Buckhalter Road.

