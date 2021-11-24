SPD investigates deadly double shooting on North Gamble Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Detectives are investigating a double shooting Tuesday that resulted in the death of a South Carolina man.

According to the Savannah Police department, officers responded to the 100 block of North Gamble Road and discovered a vehicle with two male victims inside. One of the victims, Markese De’Shawn Singleton, 29, of St. Helena Island, died as a result of his injuries. The other victim, who is an adult male from the Bluffton area, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigations.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

