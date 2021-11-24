Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Two individuals found dead in a pond on a property in Screven County

By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two individuals were found dead in a pond on a property on White Hill Road in Screven County.

On November 23 around 3 p.m. Screven County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle at an address on Whitehill Road in Screven County. Upon further investigation, two individuals were located in a pond on the property.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old, Amanda Marie Atkins and 60-year-old, Todd Wilson Lee, both of Sylvania, Ga.

MORE: | That’s cold: Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant

The investigation continues through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, and Screven County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
All 3 men found guilty of felony murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery
Tickets for the Eagles "Hotel California" 2022 Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Eagles announce ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour with a stop at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial
Source: WTOC
Georgia State Patrol investigates fatal wreck involving pedestrian on Ogeechee Rd.
(source: WTOC)
3 shot, home riddled with bullets during overnight gun violence in Vidalia

Latest News

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
All 3 men found guilty of felony murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery
Top Teacher: Bonnie Johnson
Top Teacher: Bonnie Johnson
Shops battle supply chain woes
Shops battle supply chain woes
Top Teacher: Bonnie Johnson
Top Teacher: Bonnie Johnson
All 3 men found guilty of felony murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery
All 3 men found guilty of felony murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery