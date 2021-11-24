All 3 men found guilty of felony murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the jury have reached a verdict in the trial of the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on February 23, 2020.

Travis McMichael has been found guilty on all nine charges. Gregory McMichael has been found not guilty of malice murder, but guilty on the other eight charges. William “Roddie” Bryan has been found guilty on six of the nine charges.

The charges for all three men is as follows:

COUNT TRAVIS MCMICHAEL GREGORY MCMICHAEL WILLIAM “RODDIE” BRYAN 1 - MALICE MURDER GUILTY NOT GUILTY NOT GUILTY 2 - FELONY MURDER GUILTY GUILTY NOT GUILTY 3 - FELONY MURDER GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY 4 - FELONY MURDER GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY 5 - FELONY MURDER GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY 6 - AGG. ASSAULT GUILTY GUILTY NOT GUILTY 7 - AGG. ASSAULT GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY 8 - FALSE IMPRISONMENT GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY 9 - CRIM. ATTEMPT TO COMMIT FELONY GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY

All three men pled not guilty to the charges before the trial began.

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock released a statement after the verdict was announced, saying, “Today’s verdict upholds a sense of accountability, but not true justice. True justice looks like a young Black man not having to worry about being harmed—or killed—while on a jog, while sleeping in his bed, while living what should be a very long life. Ahmaud should be with us today. I am grateful to the jury for their service and for a verdict that says Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered. He was a son, a nephew, a child of God and he did not deserve to die in this way. I will continue working and praying for true justice and for the family as they continue to grieve and begin the long and difficult journey towards healing.”

At the time of Arbery’s death, Glynn County Police questioned all three men, but did not make any arrests. It wasn’t until May of 2020 that Travis and Gregory McMichael, as well as William “Roddie” Bryan were arrested and charged.

The arrests came after a video, shot by Bryan, of the McMichael’s chasing Arbery down and killing him went viral. The three men were charged with malice murder and felony murder.

All three men were later indicted on June 24, 2020. Additional charges were added. In addition to malice murder and felony murder charges, each were charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

On July 17, 2020, all three defendants pled not guilty to all of the charges in connection to Arbery’s death.

In November of 2020, Judge Timothy Walmsley denied Gregory and Travis McMichael bond over concerns of their actions, as well as witness testimony. The court order states the two men posed a significant risk of influencing witnesses and obstructing justice, were a flight risk, and posed a significant danger to persons, community, or property.

On January 13, 2021, Roddie Bryan’s attorney requested for his client to be released from jail because of his “uncontrolled high blood pressure.” The request was denied.

In February of 2021, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp backed plans to overhaul the state’s citizen’s arrest law, taking aim at a statue scrutinized in 2020 after Arbery was killed.

On April 28, 2021, the McMichaels and Bryan were indicted by a federal grand jury on hate crime charges. Counts One and Two of the indictment allege “that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.” All three pled not guilty to the hate crime charges the following month.

On September 2, 2021, former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer. These charges came from the investigation of the Ahmaud Arbery case. One week later Johnson was arrested and booked into the Glynn County Jail. She was released on bond that same day under her own recognizance under a $10,000 bond.

On September 16, 2021, new body camera video was released of Glynn County Police officers responding to the scene after Arbery was shot and killed. Officers can be heard describing what happened. One officer said he was so close to the scene he heard the gunshots. Former District Attorney Jackie Johnson is accused of directing police officers not to arrest the suspected shooter on the day of the shooting.

In October of 2021, jury duty notices were mailed to 1,000 people for the state’s trial against the three defendants. Jury selection then began on October 18.

It wasn’t until November 4, 2021 that Judge Timothy Walmsley finalized the trial process. Opening statements then began the next day.

The state rested their case on November 16, 2021. The following day, Travis McMichael took the stand. On November 18, all three defense teams rested their case.

