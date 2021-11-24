WEDNESDAY | Freezing morning gives way a pleasantly cool afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temperatures are freezing outside this morning; in the mid and upper 20s well northwest, upper 20s and lower 30s closer to I-95 and mid to upper 30s along I-95 and portions of the islands.

Frost is thick and widespread this morning. Plan an extra few minutes into your early morning routine if you parked outside - you’ll be defrosting or scraping.

Under full sunshine, temperatures warm back into the mid and upper 50s by noon; peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s between 1 and 3 p.m. A light breeze will add to the cool feel. Temperatures tumble back through the 50s and into the 40s after sunset.

Grab a jacket if you have evening plans.

We’ll wake up to 30s and lower 40s Thanksgiving morning. frost is, again, possible; mainly west of I-95. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s Thanksgiving afternoon. A few communities may reach 70°. Plan on lots of sunshine Thursday.

A cold front moves through Friday with more clouds and a chance of spotty rain - most miss out. A fresh batch of chilly air filters in Friday night and frost is possible Saturday morning.

Have a wonderful Wednesday,

Cutter

