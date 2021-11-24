Your 2021 Guide to Holiday Events in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After taking a year off last year, this holiday season marks the return of several beloved holiday traditions in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Here’s what you need to know about all of the events happening in the next few weeks.

Christmas in Yamacraw with First Bryan Baptist Church: Wednesday, November 24th, 5 p.m. at Yamacraw Square. Join us for the dedication ceremony and the lighting of the Christmas trees. Keynote speakers Pastor Christopher Pitman and Jerome Meadows, the artist that designed Yamacraw Park, will rename the historic park to Yamacraw Square. See First Bryan’s beautiful Knauff Pipe Organ and the Nativity scene in all it’s Holiday splendor! First Bryan Baptist Church Choir will be performing holiday classics while you enjoy gifts and refreshments. Open to the public!

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Dock Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner: Thursday, November 25th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hudson’s Seafood House on Hilton Head. Join fellow islanders for the annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. This is free and open to the public. Turkey and all of the traditional sides and desserts will be served. For more information, please click here.

Coastal Botanical Gardens 2021 December Nights & Holiday Lights: November 26th, 27th, Dec. 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th-24th, 6-9 p.m. at the Coastal Botanical Gardens, 2 Canebrake Rd. in Savannah. Millions of twinkling lights are strung across 5 acres to transform our beautiful botanical garden into an enchanted wonderland. This year’s event will again be held as a drive thru beginning Friday, November 26th and continuing on select nights through Christmas Eve. Tickets are $25 per family/car. For more information, click here.

City of Savannah Christmas Tree Lighting: Friday, November 26th, 5:30 p.m. at Bull and Broughton Streets in downtown Savannah. Live performances and entertainment start at 5:30 p.m., with the tree lighting following. The tree lighting kicks off Savannah Holly Days, a collaborative effort to provide family-friendly programming and decorations in Savannah during the holiday season from Thanksgiving - New Year’s. For more information, click here.

Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside: Friday, November 26th – January 3rd, at Plant Riverside riverfront area. An open-air, European-style Christmas market with vendor displays showcasing a unique selection of holiday gifts and specialty food and beverages. For more information, click here.

Plant Riverside Tree Lighting Ceremony: Friday, November 26th, 6 p.m. at Plant Riverside Amphitheatre. Featuring performances by the First Baptist Church Choir, Roger Moss reading “The Night Before Christmas,” followed by the arrival of Santa Claus, live music, a performance by Cirque Divina and a holiday fountain show.

Made by Makers Holiday Market: Saturday, November 27th, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Hop Atomica. Give the gift of handmade this year and shop with over 25 local artists, makers, designers and bakers all in one spot. More information, click here.

Annual Tybee Island Christmas Tree Lighting: Saturday, November 27th, 6-8 p.m. on Strand Avenue at Tybrisa Street. For more information, click here.

Savannah Harbor Foundation Boat Parade of Lights: Saturday, November 27th, 7 p.m., viewable from the Savannah riverfront. Official judging and parade viewing from Plant Riverside. More info, click here.

Boat Parade of Lights Viewing at Plant Riverside District: Open seating at MLK Park, with viewing on the Riverwalk of the boat parade followed by a live performance by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra and a holiday fountain show. VIP viewing for ages 21+ at Electric Moon for $20 per person, which includes a holiday gift bag and access to an exclusive after-party at Electric Moon with a live DJ.

City of Savannah Menorah Lighting: Sunday, November 28th, 5 p.m. on Ellis Square. Join the city and local religious leaders for the lighting of the menorah to celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah. Along with activities and food treats, Mayor Van Johnson and the Savannah Fire Department will be the special guests. For more information, click here.

City of Beaufort Menorah Lighting: Sunday, November 28th, 5:30 p.m. at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Join the Chabad Greater Hilton Head as we light a menorah at 5:30 p.m. at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Music and light refreshments will be served after the celebration.

Guyton Christmas Tree Lighting: Sunday, November 28th, 5 p.m. at Guyton City Hall.

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Oyster Roast and Pop Up Shops: Thursday, December 2nd, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. in front of the Christmas tree on Bull and Broughton. In addition to Savannah’s celebrated coastal cuisine, this favorite annual event will feature music, beverages, relationship-building with the Savannah area’s business professionals and local pop-up shops for all of your holiday gifting needs. For more information, click here.

Downtown Design District Annual Holiday Walk: Thursday, December 2nd, 5-9 p.m. at the Downtown Design District shops near Jones and Whitaker streets. The shops will be open late for a festive evening of local holiday shopping, with trunks shows, live demos, and more.

Telfair Museums Holiday Tree Lighting: Thursday, December 2nd, 5:30 p.m. at the Jepson Center. Savannah families and visitors are invited to attend the holiday event on Thursday, December 2 at 5:30pm. Festivities will include a children’s activity, hot cocoa, and cookies. The event is free and open to the public.

The Olde Pink House Annual Holiday Celebration: Thursday, December 2nd, 6:30 – 10 p.m. at the Olde Pink House. This exquisite holiday celebration will celebrate 250 years of history at The Olde Pink House and will feature hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and wine and much more. Guests can enjoy live music in the Grand Ballroom and Planters Tavern and are invited to wander through all 13 historic dining rooms. Proceeds from the event, which is open to the public, will benefit The Habersham Pink House Scholarship presented to Bethesda Academy by the Women’s Board of Bethesda. For more information, click here.

Downtown Statesboro Holiday Celebration and Parade: Friday, December 3rd, 5:30 p.m. in front of the Bulloch Co. Courthouse and E. Main Street. There will be no shortage of holiday cheer for this community celebration, featuring a chili cook-off contest, holiday shopping, the Synovus hayride, a Christmas golf-cart parade, Santa photo booth and community stage performers. For more information, click here.

Savannah City Market Holiday Open House: Friday, December 3rd, 6-9 p.m. in City Market. Savannah’s beautiful spirit becomes even more exquisite during the holiday season, and City Market is no exception. Stroll in the flickering light of luminaria lining our two-block courtyard, serenaded by Christmas melodies. Drop-in for treats in City Market shops and watch for a glimpse of Father Christmas. For more information, click here.

City of Beaufort Night on the Town: Friday, December 3rd, 6-9 p.m. in Downtown Beaufort. Downtown streets will be closed, merchants and restaurants will be open, and the festivities will be going on! We’ll also be hosting the annual Christmas tree lighting.

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra’s Miracle on Swing Street - A Holiday Soiree: Friday, December 3rd, 7 p.m. at Plant Riverside District’s District Live. This one-night-only holiday show will feature old and new seasonal favorites performed live. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra adds a spicy Louisiana spirit to popular Christmas classics. This special performance is open to the public and is appropriate for all ages. For more information, click here.

City of Beaufort’s A Christmas Taste of Gullah: Saturday, December 4th, 11 am to 4 p.m., at Waterfront Park. A Christmas Taste of Gullah will feature authentic Gullah cuisine and live holiday entertainment at Waterfront Park. This event is free and open to the public . As rice is a direct link between the Gullah culture, Africa and the African diaspora, a rice cook-off will also be held with attendees choosing their favorite dish.

City of Beaufort’s Light up the Night Holiday Boat Parade: Saturday, December 4th, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park.

City of Beaufort’s Christmas Parade: Sunday, December 5th, 3-5 p.m. in Downtown Beaufort. For more information on the Beaufort events, click here.

Richmond Hill’s 25th Annual Christmas Parade: Saturday, December 4th, 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

Savannah Holly Days Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree: Saturday December 4th, 11th and 18th, 1-4 p.m. at the Christmas Tree on Bull and Broughton. Join us every Saturday in December at the tree for great family entertainment; from local dance groups to choirs to Kwanza celebrations - we have something for the whole family to enjoy downtown. For more information on Savannah Holly Days events, click here.

The Lucas Theatre Holiday Happenings: Saturday, December 4th – 18th, at the Lucas Theatre. Celebrate the season by joining your family, friends, and neighbors downtown for a treasured classic on the big screen. Several movies will be shown throughout the month of December. Tickets are $5. For more information, please click here.

***Please check back for updates, we’ll be adding events as they are received. If you have an event that you would like added to our list, please email the info to csandlin@wtoc.com.

RELATED:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.