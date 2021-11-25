Sky Cams
Catherine Jones Ministries shares free Thanksgiving meal with ‘extended family’

For the second year they invited the homeless to join them for a Thanksgiving meal
By Sam Bauman
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second year in a row Catherine Jones Ministries has spent their Thanksgiving giving back.

Setting the table and providing a hot meal to welcome not just a community, but a family to break bread and give thanks.

Thanksgiving spent in the park is probably not what you would picture for your holiday but perhaps this is exactly what it’s meant to look like.

“God has blessed us so we should be thankful and give to our brothers and sisters who are less fortunate,” said Catherine Jones.

A day spent with those we love.

“I’m out with my friends. These are my friends I know them all,” said Ronald, who came out for Thursday’s meal.

Enjoying delicious food, “we are eating turkey and stuffing and collard greens. That’s what the family is eating, and they are the family,” said Jones.

Although good food and good company go a long way, at this Thanksgiving feast, the main course was meant to fill up more than just your stomach.

“That’s tenderhearted kindness. It really is. I feel glad to be appreciated,” Ronald said.

So, if you’re looking for the best picture of Thanksgiving in Savannah, here it is.

Sitting side by side, seeing eye to eye, equal, thankful.

“The Word of God, there is no respect of person. No big ‘I’ or little ‘you.’ We are all human; God loves us all. So, if you could have it or I could have it with my family, they deserve it too,” said Jones.

Along 100 meals they also gave away clothing and hygiene products.

They say they hope to be back next year with even more family at the table.

