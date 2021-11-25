Deputies searching for missing Bryan County woman
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
BCSO says 58-year-old Karla Hillen was last seen in the area of Fort McAllister Road in Richmond Hill on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Hillen is described as a white female, 5′5″, 155 lbs., with blond hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information on Karla Hillen’s whereabouts, please contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-756-3101.
