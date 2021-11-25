Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Bryan County woman

Karla Hillen
Karla Hillen(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

BCSO says 58-year-old Karla Hillen was last seen in the area of Fort McAllister Road in Richmond Hill on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Hillen is described as a white female, 5′5″, 155 lbs., with blond hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Karla Hillen’s whereabouts, please contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-756-3101.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
All 3 men found guilty of felony murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery
Tickets for the Eagles "Hotel California" 2022 Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Eagles announce ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour with a stop at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial
Source: WTOC
Georgia State Patrol investigates fatal wreck involving pedestrian on Ogeechee Rd.
(source: WTOC)
3 shot, home riddled with bullets during overnight gun violence in Vidalia

Latest News

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Tow to Go offered in Ga. during Thanksgiving holiday
Generic fire image.
Investigation underway after body found inside burning building in Sylvania
The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
‘Potentially troubling news’ in COVID numbers, SC health dept. says