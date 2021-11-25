Sky Cams
Here’s how to safely store those Thanksgiving dinner leftovers

After all of your guests clean their Thanksgiving plates, it's important to be careful about how you store those leftovers!(KIMT/CBS News)
By Alex Dederer
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KIMT/CBS News) - Thanksgiving meals are a gift that just keeps on giving!

But the USDA recommends eating that gift within three to four days after you make it, a lot shorter of a timeframe than many of us would like to believe.

Kaitlin Anderson of Olmsted County Public Health in Minnesota shared three tips for storing Thanksgiving leftovers:

  • Cool the food properly and as quickly as possible. Make sure the food is stored in shallow containers and in small quantities.
  • Use them in a timely manner. Put the leftovers in the freezer for them to last indefinitely. The quality of the food may go down, but they are safe to eat.
  • Reheat the food properly. That means heating to up to 165 degrees.

“Nobody wants to spend the holiday with food-borne illness, so it’s best to just treat your food safely so that you can enjoy a healthy and happy Thanksgiving weekend,” Anderson said.

These tips will make sure that the food does not develop any pathogens, one guest no one wants at the Thanksgiving table.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

