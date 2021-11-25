Sky Cams
Investigation underway after body found inside burning building in Sylvania

Generic fire image.(Associated Press)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway in Screven County after a body was found inside a burning building early Tuesday morning.

According to the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Old Poor Robin Road around 4:20 a.m. at the request of the Screven County Fire Department. They say the fire department had discovered a body inside the structure.

The body has not yet been identified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, State Fire Marshall’s Office, Screven County Sheriff’s Office, Screven County Fire Department, and Screven County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

