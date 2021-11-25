Jamie Ertle’s Thanksgiving Day WX Forecast 11-25-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What gorgeous holiday! Happy warm Thanksgiving! A few cities including Richmond Hill, Claxton, and Jesup reaching and breaching 70°. The average high this time of year is 68°. Temperatures the rest of the evening will be much warmer/milder than the previous nights; Still 60° at 5:21pm sunset.

A cold front will swing in and out Friday morning from the west and we start our day with plenty of clouds, but not a lot of moisture. If you’re planning on doing early morning shopping, be prepared for some spotty rain pre-dawn through mid-morning with lows near 50°. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and highs in the low to middle 60s. Rainfall amounts will be fairly minimal, generally less than a tenth of an inch.

Saturday morning we plunge back into the low to middle 30s away from the coast with highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Overnight Sunday, a dry cold front will move through, then high pressure will build back into the region. The long-term will be pretty quiet through at least mid-week with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Then on Thursday, another cold front is expected to impact the region and showers will be possible late in the evening/overnight.

For temperatures, Monday’s highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s and then each day, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Low temperatures on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Then a few degrees warmer each following night.

MARINE... Tonight: Southwest winds 5-10kts this evening will gradually increase late tonight as the cold front approaches from the west. Gusts to 25 kts may support a Small Craft Advisory. Seas will increase to 2-4 feet.

Stay safe!

~JErtle

