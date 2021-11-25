Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

SC lawmakers propose sweeping bill to prevent teaching of ‘discriminatory concepts’

Three House Republicans are proposing a sweeping bill that would change what entities,...
Three House Republicans are proposing a sweeping bill that would change what entities, including schools and private businesses, can teach and discuss.(Live 5)
By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Three House Republicans are proposing a sweeping bill that would change what entities, including schools and private businesses, can teach and discuss.

H. 4605, also known as “Freedom from ideological coercion and indoctrination,” would regulate what goes on at any entity that receives state funding, grants, or tax exemptions, including public and private schools, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, state contractors, and private businesses.

Reps. Lin Bennett, (R-Charleston); Mike Burns, (R-Greenville); and Cal Forrest, (R-Saluda); are sponsoring the pre-filed bill, which will officially be introduced when lawmakers return to Columbia in January for their regular legislative session.

The bill would prohibit entities like schools from teaching “discriminatory concepts,” such as, that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race, sex, ethnicity, or heritage, bears responsibility, or must confess or atone for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, sex, or ethnic group” and that they “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of his or her race, ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, heritage, culture, religion, or political belief.”

These are concepts typically tied to Critical Race Theory, which the state Department of Education has said is not taught in South Carolina schools.

The bill would also ban these entities from compelling students or employees to accept, affirm, adopt, or adhere to “controversial and theoretical concepts,” including the existence of genders other than male or female, nonbinary pronouns, implicit bias, and that race and sex are social constructs.

It would prevent schools from teaching students under 18 about sexual lifestyles, acts, or practices; gender identity or lifestyles; and pornographic, lewd, explicit, profane, or similarly age-inappropriate materials, or instructing in ways that “repeatedly distorts or misrepresents verifiable historical facts,” “omits relevant and important context,” or “interjects the instructor’s personal views,” among other regulations.

Schools, businesses, and entities in violation would lose their state funding or tax exemptions until the attorney general determines they are in compliance, and the bill outlines that the Attorney General’s office would have to set up a phone and email hotline to take complaints about potential violations to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
All 3 men found guilty of felony murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery
Tickets for the Eagles "Hotel California" 2022 Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Eagles announce ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour with a stop at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial
Source: WTOC
Georgia State Patrol investigates fatal wreck involving pedestrian on Ogeechee Rd.
(source: WTOC)
3 shot, home riddled with bullets during overnight gun violence in Vidalia

Latest News

The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
‘Potentially troubling news’ in COVID numbers, SC health dept. says
A jury in Brunswick, Georgia, returned guilty verdicts on a variety of charges for Greg...
Lowcountry activist hopes conviction in Arbery case will affect Sutherland case
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
All 3 men found guilty of felony murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery
Top Teacher: Bonnie Johnson
Top Teacher: Bonnie Johnson