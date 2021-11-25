THANKSGIVING | Chilly morning, mild afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cold this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s along and west of I-95 and upper 30s and lower 40s east of I-95. Some beach temperatures will remain in the mid-40s this morning.

Frost is likely away from the beach through 8 a.m.

Plan on temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 60s between 1 and 3 p.m. this afternoon. There will be quite a bit of sunshine around afternoon. Temperatures cool back into the 50s, quickly, after sunset as clouds increase. Grab a jacket if you have evening plans.

We’ll wake up to lots of clouds and a few showers around Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s to mid-50s. The rain and clouds clear out later in the morning. Cool sunshine is in Friday afternoon’s forecast with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-60s.

Colder air filters in Friday evening and more communities will wake up to 30s and some frost Saturday morning.

The weekend forecast remains cool and dry - that lingers into early next week.

Have a happy Thanksgiving,

Cutter

