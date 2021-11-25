SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School may be out for most for Thanksgiving, but WTOC is still celebrating educators with our WTOC Top Teacher.

Bonnie Johnson, a high school math teacher at St. Vincent’s Academy, is this week’s Top Teacher. Surprisingly, she says math wasn’t her favorite subject as a student. But Johnson says she found a gift and joy of teaching math in college and has been doing it ever since.

Johnson has been a teacher at St. Vincent’s for more than a decade, and says she loves sharing that gift with her students.

“There’s just really an art I think to explaining and understanding Mathematics that even somebody who is really good at it may not be competent in. So I think I do have a gift in that and I hope that it comes through in the classroom,” Johson said.

